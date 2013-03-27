UK economy shrank 0.3 percent in fourth quarter as thought earlier

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy contracted at the end of 2012 in line with the previous estimate as industrial production posted its biggest quarterly fall since early 2009, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said Britain’s gross domestic product dropped 0.3 percent on the quarter in the October-December period. On the output side, the contraction was spurred by a 2.1 percent decline in industrial production, which was the biggest fall since the first quarter of 2009.

Compared to a year ago, GDP grew 0.2 percent, slightly less than estimated earlier.

The quarterly contraction brings Britain within sight of its third recession in five years, as the economy struggles to recover from a steep slump caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The latest economic forecasts by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, used by the government, showed last week that Britain will eke out meager 0.6 percent growth this year - half that it predicted only a few months ago.

News on the first quarter of 2013 has been mixed, with a sharp fall in manufacturing output in January but strong survey data on the dominant service sector in February. Analysts warn that the current spell of cold weather and snow could be enough to tip the fragile economy into recession.

Wednesday’s GDP figures showed that households’ disposable income shrank 0.1 percent in real terms in the fourth quarter. The household savings ratio fell to 6.7 percent.

The ONS also released fourth-quarter current account data, which showed that Britain’s deficit with the rest of the world narrowed to 14.037 billion pounds from 15.074 billion in the third quarter of 2012.

Economists had expected a current account gap of 12.7 billion pounds.