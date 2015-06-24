FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British queen says must guard against division in Europe
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2015 / 9:04 PM / 2 years ago

British queen says must guard against division in Europe

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is welcomed by German President Joachim Gauck for a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth urged Europe on Wednesday to guard against division in the continent, at a state banquet in Berlin where Germany’s president declared: “the European Union needs Great Britain”.

On the first full day of her visit to Germany, the queen said she and German President Joachim Gauck had seen “the worst but also the best” of Europe in their lifetimes, adding: “we must work hard to maintain the benefits of the post-war world.”

The 89-year-old queen, now in her 63rd year on the throne, lived in Britain during World War Two.

In her fifth visit to Germany, where she will remain until Friday, she said: “We know that division in Europe is dangerous and that we must guard against it in the west, as well as in the east of our continent. That remains a common endeavor,” she said, before proposing a toast to Gauck and the people of Germany.

The queen made her speech as the Ukraine crisis stokes tensions with Russia to Europe’s east, Greece’s debt woes test tempers in the core of the continent and as Britain on its western flank seeks to renegotiate its position in the EU.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron, who will head to an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, also attended the banquet at Gauck’s official residence, Schloss Bellevue.

Merkel and Cameron also held talks earlier on Wednesday, hours after the German chancellor showed the queen around her office opposite the German parliament, pointing out the site of the Berlin Wall, which fell in 1989.

Gauck said Germany would support a dialogue with Britain on EU reforms “because the United Kingdom is a part of Europe”.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.