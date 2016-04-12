FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. producer and reality TV star David Gest found dead in London
#Entertainment News
April 12, 2016 / 3:59 PM / a year ago

U.S. producer and reality TV star David Gest found dead in London

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. singer Liza Minnelli and producer David Gest speak at a newsconference at the House of Blues in Beverly Hills, California, in this file photo taken July 25, 2002. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - American music producer David Gest, the former husband of entertainer Liza Minnelli, died in London on Tuesday.

Gest, who was aged 62, was found in the Four Seasons hotel in the Canary Wharf business district of the city.

The producer, whose credits included a TV musical special about pop star Michael Jackson, married actress and singer Minnelli in 2002. They separated the following year.

Gest appeared in the 2006 series of British reality TV show “I‘m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here”, and his popularity with viewers led to other television work, including his own show called “This Is David Gest”.

He returned to reality television at the start of the year, entering the “Celebrity Big Brother” house in January but he left the house 13 days later on medical grounds.

London police said in a statement: ”Police were called at 10:17 on Tuesday 12 April to the Four Seasons hotel in Westferry Circus to reports of an unexplained death of a man in his 60s.

“A post-mortem will be held in due course. Next of kin are in the process of being informed.”

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

