Susan Sarandon, Sigourney Weaver honored at Glamour Awards
June 8, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Susan Sarandon, Sigourney Weaver honored at Glamour Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hollywood actresses Susan Sarandon, Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks were among the winners atGlamour magazine’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, taking home a range of prizes voted for by readers.

Banks, known for “The Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect,” picked up the film maker trophy while Weaver was honored with the “Glamour Icon” award. Oscar winner Sarandon picked up the “Glamour Inspiration” award.

Other winners on the night included Australian actress Rose Byrne, “Absolutely Fabulous” star Jennifer Saunders and girl music group Little Mix.

Writing By Sara Hemrajani; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

