Radiohead named as first headline act for 2017's Glastonbury

Radiohead performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012.

LONDON (Reuters) - Organizers for Britain's Glastonbury Festival named Radiohead on Thursday as the first headline act to be confirmed for next June's event.

The band, known for hits like "Paranoid Android" and "Creep", have previously performed at the green-field music festival in southwest England, with headline appearances in 1997 and 2003.

They will once again take to the festival's Pyramid Stage on June 23.

Tens of thousands of people each year converge on the Worthy Farm site in Somerset for the festival, which this year saw performances from the likes of Adele and Coldplay.