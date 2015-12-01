FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Friends Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham attend gala
December 1, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Friends Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham attend gala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - Fashion designer Victoria Beckham and actress Eva Longoria were among the celebrities on the red carpet for the Global Gift Gala on Monday night, whose auction raises money to help the lives of women, children and families in need.

Wearing a midnight blue dress from Beckham’s collection, Longoria told reporters she spent a little time behind the till in the flagship Victoria Beckham store in London over the weekend.

“I was a sales assistant for the day,” she said. “I am quite good, I actually worked at a fast food restaurant so I have been behind the till before.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
