FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK minister calls for review of 'Help to Buy' scheme
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 22, 2013 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

UK minister calls for review of 'Help to Buy' scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Business Secretary Vince Cable speaks at the Liberal Democrats autumn conference in Glasgow, Scotland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

(Reuters) - The UK’s business minister has called for a rethink of the government’s “Help to Buy” scheme because of concerns over a housing boom in London and South East England.

“We certainly need to look at that (scheme) again. It was conceived in very different circumstances,” Vince Cable said on BBC television’s Andrew Marr show.

“If you don’t increase the interest rate ... this boom that’s taking place in house prices gets out of control and the only people who can afford to live in large parts of London are foreigners and bankers,” Cable said.

Cable’s comments came after the deputy head of the Bank of England, the central bank, said in a separate interview it was watching Britain’s housing market closely.

The “Help to Buy” program, which provides government-backed low-deposit mortgages, is aimed at making it easier for first-time buyers to own a house.

Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.