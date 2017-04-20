FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 billion pounds deal
April 20, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 4 months ago

Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 billion pounds deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it will sell the Green Investment Bank (GIB) to Macquarie Bank [MBL.UL] in a deal worth 2.3 billion pounds ($3 billion).

"(The) deal will meet government requirements for a sale, providing value for the taxpayer while ensuring GIB continues its green mission in the private sector," the government said in a statement.

The deal includes a 1.7 billion pound transaction price and 600 million pounds of estimated future funding for existing GIB projects, it added.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Nina Chestney

