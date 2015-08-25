FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco, Asda sales fall as march of the discounters continues: Kantar
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 25, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Tesco, Asda sales fall as march of the discounters continues: Kantar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man carries a shopping basket in an Asda store in northwest London, Britain August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s “big four” supermarkets have all lost market share in a barely growing grocery market, as the likes of Tesco and Asda are left standing by the growth of discounters Aldi and Lidl, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.

Like-for-like sales at market leader Tesco fell 0.9 percent in the 12 weeks to Aug. 16, the market research company said, while Wal-Mart’s Asda saw a 2.5 percent decline and Morrisons was down 1.1 percent.

Sainsbury‘s, which vies with Asda for the second position, eked out a 0.1 percent rise, Kantar Worldpanel, said, but it was not enough to stop its share of the market falling 0.1 percentage points to 16.3 percent.

Discounters Aldi [ALDEI.UL] and Lidl [LIDUK.UL] both saw sales growth accelerate to 18 percent and 12.8 percent respectively, giving them a combined share of 9.7 percent.

Overall grocery sales grew 0.9 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.