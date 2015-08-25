Tesco, Asda sales fall as march of the discounters continues: Kantar

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s “big four” supermarkets have all lost market share in a barely growing grocery market, as the likes of Tesco and Asda are left standing by the growth of discounters Aldi and Lidl, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.

Like-for-like sales at market leader Tesco fell 0.9 percent in the 12 weeks to Aug. 16, the market research company said, while Wal-Mart’s Asda saw a 2.5 percent decline and Morrisons was down 1.1 percent.

Sainsbury‘s, which vies with Asda for the second position, eked out a 0.1 percent rise, Kantar Worldpanel, said, but it was not enough to stop its share of the market falling 0.1 percentage points to 16.3 percent.

Discounters Aldi [ALDEI.UL] and Lidl [LIDUK.UL] both saw sales growth accelerate to 18 percent and 12.8 percent respectively, giving them a combined share of 9.7 percent.

Overall grocery sales grew 0.9 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said.