Julia becomes tropical storm again as it mills off East Coast
Julia regained its designation as a tropical storm as it milled off the southeast coast of the United States on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
LONDON Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said it had been forced to shut a factory at Maidenhead west of London due to flooding, potentially causing disruption to the site which produces toothpaste and mouthwash.
A spokesman said GSK closed the plant at around 0200 GMT due to torrential rain which had affected drains and would look to reopen the site once the weather forecast improved.
Britain was hit by heavy rain across the south of England on Friday, causing transport disruption and local flooding.
The spokesman said the flood could cause short-term disruption to its output but that production lines could return to normal quickly once operations resume.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)
Julia regained its designation as a tropical storm as it milled off the southeast coast of the United States on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
SYDNEY The quality of Australia's near-record wheat crop will likely be hit, as a sudden spike in a climate indicator shows there is a high chance of crop-damaging rains linked to a La Nina weather event over the next few months, analysts and traders said.
FRANKFURT The German state of Hesse will sue Volkswagen for damages caused by its emissions-test cheating scandal, its Finance Minister said on Friday.