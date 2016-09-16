A GlaxoSmithKline logo is seen outside one of its buildings in west London, February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said it had been forced to shut a factory at Maidenhead west of London due to flooding, potentially causing disruption to the site which produces toothpaste and mouthwash.

A spokesman said GSK closed the plant at around 0200 GMT due to torrential rain which had affected drains and would look to reopen the site once the weather forecast improved.

Britain was hit by heavy rain across the south of England on Friday, causing transport disruption and local flooding.

The spokesman said the flood could cause short-term disruption to its output but that production lines could return to normal quickly once operations resume.

