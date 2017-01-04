FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Britain's Hammond meeting Gulf leaders this week: finance ministry
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 8 months ago

Britain's Hammond meeting Gulf leaders this week: finance ministry

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visits the Lyell Centre for Natural Environment Research, at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland December 1, 2016.Jane Barlow/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond will meet with political leaders and finance officials from the Gulf states this week as part of the country's drive to promote trade ahead of its exit from the European Union.

The government said in a statement that Hammond would meet Kuwait's acting prime minister, finance minister and central bank governor on Wednesday before traveling to Abu Dhabi to meet sovereign wealth funds and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

He will then visit Qatar to meet its finance minister, the Qatar Investment Authority, the central bank governor and bankers.

"There is huge potential to expand our economic and investment relationships with our Gulf allies in the future," Hammond said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.