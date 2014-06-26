FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Murdoch CEO Brooks says vindicated by not guilty verdicts
#Media Industry News
June 26, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Murdoch CEO Brooks says vindicated by not guilty verdicts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks arrives at the Old Bailey courthouse in London June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper arm, said on Thursday she felt vindicated after being found not guilty this week of committing crimes while editing the media mogul’s British tabloids.

“I am innocent of the crimes that I was charged with,” she told a scrum of reporters outside a house in London where she has been staying during the eight-month trial. “I feel vindicated by the unanimous verdicts.”

It was the first time Brooks, 46, has spoken since she was cleared by a jury at London’s Old Bailey court of charges relating to phone-hacking, illegal payments to a public official and perverting the course of justice.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
