Jury fails to reach verdict in final charges against UK PM's ex-media chief

Andy Coulson, former editor of the News of the World and Former spokesman for Britian's Prime Minister David Cameron, leaves after giving evidence before the Leveson Inquiry into the ethics and practices of the media at the High Court in central London in this May 10, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - The jury in Britain’s phone-hacking trial was discharged on Wednesday after failing to reach agreement on whether Andy Coulson, the former media adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron, was guilty of authorizing illegal payments.

Coulson, who had edited Rupert Murdoch’s now-defunct News of the World tabloid, was on Tuesday found guilty of conspiring to hack into phones.

He will return to London’s Old Bailey to be sentenced next week, when the judge will also consider the possibility of a re-trial on the illegal payment charges following the eight-month trial.