Murdoch's UK newspaper arm say it's changed after hacking verdicts
#Executive Compensation
June 24, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Murdoch's UK newspaper arm say it's changed after hacking verdicts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Editor of the News of the World Andy Couson arrives at the Old Bailey in central London June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper operation said it had changed the way it did business after one of its former editors was found guilty of charges related to phone hacking.

Andy Coulson, the former editor of its News of the World title, was found guilty of conspiracy to intercept communications on Tuesday. Rebekah Brooks, the British newspaper arm’s former chief executive, was cleared of all the charges.

”We said long ago, and repeat today, that wrongdoing occurred, and we apologized for it,“ a News UK spokesman said. ”We have been paying compensation to those affected and have cooperated with investigations.

“We made changes in the way we do business to help ensure wrongdoing like this does not occur again. And we are strong supporters of the Independent Press Standards Organization that is expected to begin work this autumn, serving as a watchdog on the industry in the public interest.”

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

