FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British phone hacking trial delayed until end of October
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 22, 2013 / 3:07 PM / in 4 years

British phone hacking trial delayed until end of October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks leaves Southwark Crown Court in central London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The trial of Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, former editors of British tabloids owned by Rupert Murdoch who face charges relating to phone hacking and illegal payments to public officials, was delayed on Thursday until the end of October.

Judge John Saunders told a London court that the trial, which had been due to start on September 9, would now begin on October 28. Legal restrictions mean no further details of the hearing can be reported.

Brooks and Coulson, both former News of the World editors and close associates of Prime Minister David Cameron, have pleaded not guilty to charges that they conspired to intercept people’s mobile phone voicemail messages in pursuit of stories, along with other charges.

Coulson had left the Sunday tabloid in 2007 to become the media spokesman for Cameron before quitting in January 2011, saying the phone hacking allegations had become a distraction.

The two were arrested in July 2011, the month the News of the World was closed down as a result of the hacking scandal, which also led to a year-long public inquiry into media culture and ethics.

Brooks, who also edited the News of the World’s sister paper and Britain’s highest-selling newspaper, the Sun, later became the boss of Murdoch’s entire British newspaper arm.

The two are due to stand trial alongside other senior members of the News of the World in what is likely to be a lengthy and high-profile case.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.