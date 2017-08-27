FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police issue warning after chemical 'haze' on Sussex coast
August 27, 2017 / 7:05 PM / 2 months ago

British police issue warning after chemical 'haze' on Sussex coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Beachy Head Lighhouse is surrounded by mist near Eastbourne, Britain August 27, 2017 in this picture obtained from Social Media. Mandatory credit: Louisa Neale via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Police issued a warning on Sunday after chemical “haze” left up to 50 people on Britain’s south coast suffering irritation to their eyes and throats.

Sussex police urged people to keep doors and windows shut in the affected area, between the resort town of Eastbourne and Birling Gap, a few miles along the coast.

Police also warned people to stay away from the beaches, on a busy public holiday weekend.

The haze seems to have been coming in from the sea but the source has not been established, the statement said.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

