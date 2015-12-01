Lawmakers advise against Heathrow expansion until conditions met

(Reuters) - Britain’s government should not give final approval to London’s Heathrow [FGPTOW.UL] airport for an expansion until it shows it accepts and will comply with environmental conditions, a Parliamentary committee said in a report.

Lawmakers on Britain’s Environmental Audit Committee say Heathrow must demonstrate that it can reconcile Heathrow expansion with a commitment to introduce a ban on night flights, a legal commitment on air quality and show that an expanded Heathrow would be less noisy than a two runway Heathrow, among other things.

The report serves another blow to the airport, which has been campaigning for years to be allowed to add a third runway because it is operating at full capacity but faces opposition from some prominent politicians, local residents and environmental groups.

Activists opposed to the expansion of London’s Heathrow Airport blocked an approach tunnel last week by chaining themselves to a parked vehicle, bringing traffic chaos to Europe’s busiest airport.

A government-appointed Airports Commission named Heathrow as the preferred site for a London airport expansion in July, and Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will decide by the end of the year whether a new 23 billion-pound ($35 billion) runway should be built there.

Heathrow’s largest shareholder is Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial. Other partners include Qatar Holding, China Investment Corp and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp.