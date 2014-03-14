Four feared dead in latest British helicopter crash

LONDON (Reuters) - Four people are feared to have died when a civilian helicopter crashed in eastern England on Thursday evening, emergency services said, in the latest in a series of helicopter crashes in Britain over the past few months.

The aircraft came down in Norfolk in what witnesses told the BBC was foggy weather.

The East of England Ambulance Service said in a statement: “sadly it is believed that four people in the helicopter are believed to have died in the crash.”

No further details were immediately available.

The crash happened some 45 miles from where four crew members died when a U.S. military helicopter crashed on a training mission in January.

Last November, 10 people died when a helicopter crashed into a crowded bar in Scotland’s second city, Glasgow.