Gas explosion in London Hyatt hotel, five people hospitalized

LONDON (Reuters) - Five people were hospitalized late on Friday with injuries from a gas explosion in the basement of a Hyatt Regency hotel in London, emergency services said.

The London Fire Brigade said around 400 people were evacuated from the hotel in Berkeley Mews after an explosion caused extensive damage to the basement and ground floor.

A spokeswoman for Hyatt said a total of 12 members of staff were being treated for injuries and that no guests were injured. Guests were evacuated to nearby hotels, and damage to the building was being evaluated, she added.