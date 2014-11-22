FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas explosion in London Hyatt hotel, five people hospitalized
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 22, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Gas explosion in London Hyatt hotel, five people hospitalized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Five people were hospitalized late on Friday with injuries from a gas explosion in the basement of a Hyatt Regency hotel in London, emergency services said.

The London Fire Brigade said around 400 people were evacuated from the hotel in Berkeley Mews after an explosion caused extensive damage to the basement and ground floor.

A spokeswoman for Hyatt said a total of 12 members of staff were being treated for injuries and that no guests were injured. Guests were evacuated to nearby hotels, and damage to the building was being evaluated, she added.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.