Explosion on Britain's east coast destroys two houses, injures seven

LONDON (Reuters) - An explosion at a house in Clacton on England’s east coast on Wednesday destroyed two houses and injured up to seven people, one seriously, emergency services said.

Police and other emergency services were called to a residential street in Clacton, about 85 miles east of London, shortly before 0830 GMT following reports of an explosion and the area was evacuated.

Several houses were badly damaged by the blast with television footage showing two houses totally destroyed.

A hospital spokesman said seven people needed treatment for injuries following the blast. One person suffered life-threatening injuries.

A fire brigade spokesman said the cause of the explosion was unknown but the blast triggered a gas-fuelled fire, sending debris flying in all directions.