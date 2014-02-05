FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Explosion on Britain's east coast destroys two houses, injures seven
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 5, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 4 years ago

Explosion on Britain's east coast destroys two houses, injures seven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An explosion at a house in Clacton on England’s east coast on Wednesday destroyed two houses and injured up to seven people, one seriously, emergency services said.

Police and other emergency services were called to a residential street in Clacton, about 85 miles east of London, shortly before 0830 GMT following reports of an explosion and the area was evacuated.

Several houses were badly damaged by the blast with television footage showing two houses totally destroyed.

A hospital spokesman said seven people needed treatment for injuries following the blast. One person suffered life-threatening injuries.

A fire brigade spokesman said the cause of the explosion was unknown but the blast triggered a gas-fuelled fire, sending debris flying in all directions.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.