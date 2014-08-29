FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK house prices surge unexpectedly in August: Nationwide
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 29, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

UK house prices surge unexpectedly in August: Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sold new build homes are seen on a development in south London June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose during August at a much faster monthly pace than expected, according to a survey on Friday that contrasted with other signs of cooling in the housing market.

Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices rose 0.8 percent on the month in August compared with a 0.2 percent rise in July. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 0.1 percent.

House prices rose 11.0 percent on an annual basis, up from 10.6 percent in July - again outstripping forecasts for a 10.1 percent increase.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.