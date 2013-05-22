FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Highlights: IMF urges Britain to do more to boost growth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 22, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

Highlights: IMF urges Britain to do more to boost growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund called on Britain’s government on Wednesday to do more to speed up slow economic recovery, hinting that the country might be able to afford to borrow more to fund investment.

Following are the highlights of remarks made at a press conference by IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton and UK Mission Chief Krishna Srinivasan.

LIPTON ON FISCAL SUPPORT

”We recognize that higher fiscal support for the economy is not a straightforward choice as the deficit is still high.

“The government’s credible medium-term consolidation plan, coupled with the UK’s strong institutions and long duration debt afford space to provide support (to the economy).”

LIPTON ON DISCRETIONARY MEASURES

“The discretionary measures that are planned for this year will likely impart a drag on the economy and it would be desirable to try to offset that drag by bringing forward some combination of ... infrastructure spending and undertaking some tax measures, ... to provide a lower effective tax rate on corporations and to incentivize equity finance.”

Reporting by the London bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.