Bank of England's Carney rules out more QE: BBC

The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney listens during a Bank of England Financial Stability Report news conference, at the Bank of England, in the City of London December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that the central bank was not considering more stimulus, despite inflation falling well below the BoE’s target, the BBC reported.

British inflation fell to a 14-year low of 0.5 percent in December, far below the BoE’s 2 percent target, official data published earlier on Tuesday showed.

Carney “says although inflation lower than Bank expected ... no need for more monetary stimulus”, a BBC reporter said in a posting on Twitter after interviewing Carney.