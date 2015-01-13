FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's Carney rules out more QE: BBC
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 13, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of England's Carney rules out more QE: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney listens during a Bank of England Financial Stability Report news conference, at the Bank of England, in the City of London December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that the central bank was not considering more stimulus, despite inflation falling well below the BoE’s target, the BBC reported.

British inflation fell to a 14-year low of 0.5 percent in December, far below the BoE’s 2 percent target, official data published earlier on Tuesday showed.

Carney “says although inflation lower than Bank expected ... no need for more monetary stimulus”, a BBC reporter said in a posting on Twitter after interviewing Carney.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.