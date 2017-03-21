Markets can ease Bank of England inflation dilemma

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wishes sometimes have an unhappy way of coming true. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney finally has the inflation he yearned for but there’s too much of it at the wrong time. Markets might help ease the dilemma.

UK consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.3 percent in February, surpassing the central bank’s 2 percent target for the first time since 2013, official data showed on Tuesday. Though that’s a marked change from near-stagnant prices a year ago, UK rate-setters have little cause to celebrate. Inflation is picking up because the sharp decline in sterling after Britain voted to leave the European Union in June last year has pushed up the price of imported food, fuel and products like laptop computers. Unless wages keep up, incomes will be squeezed.

Monetary policymakers are wary of hiking official rates too quickly because they think Brexit will slow economic activity, reining in inflation. The problem is that they were overly pessimistic about how badly the economy would suffer immediately after the referendum. Perhaps they are underestimating its resilience again. Optimism among British manufacturers surged to a 22-year high in March as exports rebounded, a survey showed on Tuesday.

If growth holds up better than the central bank expects, higher inflation could be entrenched by the time it gets round to raising rates. Households’ inflation expectations have already risen markedly since the Brexit vote. Britons expect inflation of 2.9 percent in the coming year, according to a Bank of England/TNS survey published earlier in March, compared with 2 percent just before the referendum.

Minutes of the Bank of England’s last policy meeting, released on March 16, show the extent of the quandary. Kristin Forbes, who steps down as a rate-setter at the end of June, voted for an immediate rate rise. Some unnamed others said it would not take much for them to follow suit.

Market moves might, however, buy them some time. Sterling rose on the day the minutes were released and jumped again after the inflation data was released on Tuesday. So did short- and long-term market interest rates. Such moves are equivalent to a gradual tightening of monetary conditions. If investors keep anticipating higher rates, it will be easier for policymakers to bide their time.