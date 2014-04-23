FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK inflation expectations fall to lowest since late 2009: YouGov
April 23, 2014

UK inflation expectations fall to lowest since late 2009: YouGov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for inflation over the coming year fell to 2.0 percent this month from 2.1 percent in March, its lowest level since late 2009, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov showed on Wednesday.

Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years rose slightly to 2.9 percent from March’s four-year low of 2.8 percent.

“These results are likely to further reassure the (Bank of England) that the strong economic recovery, falling jobless rate and ultra-low interest rates have not destabilized inflation expectations,” said Michael Saunders, chief UK economist at Citi, which sponsors the survey.

Reporting by David Milliken

