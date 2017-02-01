FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UK inflation expectations for year ahead hit three-year high: Citi/YouGov
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 1, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 7 months ago

UK inflation expectations for year ahead hit three-year high: Citi/YouGov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A woman shops at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain October 11, 2016.Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year rose to their highest level in just over three years last month, a monthly survey by bank Citi and polling firm YouGov showed on Wednesday.

Short-run inflation expectations rose to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent in December, the highest since December 2013 and above their long-run average of 2.4 percent.

The Bank of England forecast in November that inflation would exceed 2.7 percent by the end of this year, pushed up by the fall in the value of sterling after last year's Brexit vote. The BoE and is due to publish updated forecasts on Thursday.

Citi said longer-run inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years were unchanged at 3.0 percent, their joint-highest level since 2014.

The survey was based on a sample of 2,023 adults polled between Jan. 20 and Jan. 23.

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by David Milliken

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.