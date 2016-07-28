FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britons' long-term inflation expectations fall to record low: Citi/YouGov
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 28, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

Britons' long-term inflation expectations fall to record low: Citi/YouGov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopping trolley is pushed around a supermarket in London, Britain May 19, 2015.Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among the British public fell to a record low this month, even though they anticipate higher inflation over the next year, according to a monthly survey published on Thursday.

Inflation expectations over the next five to 10 years fell to 2.4 percent, the lowest since the Citi/YouGov survey began in November 2005.

For the next 12 months, inflation expectations jumped to 1.8 percent compared with 1.5 percent in June, the highest level since November 2014.

"We expect the Bank of England to look through the likely short-term inflation spike and focus on declining long-term inflation expectations," Citi economists said in a note.

"While still above the Bank's 2 percent target, the decline by a full percentage point over the last three years, along with short-term worries about growth, warrants decisive Bank of England action."

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.