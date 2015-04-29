FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK inflation expectations ease back in April: survey
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 29, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

UK inflation expectations ease back in April: survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for inflation in the next 12 months eased back in April, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The monthly Citi/YouGov poll found year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 1.1 percent this month from 1.4 percent in March, when they rose for the first time since August last year.

Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years slipped to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent, matching the record low set in January.

Citi economist Michael Saunders said there was no sign that weak inflation expectations were putting consumers off making purchases and household incomes were growing in real terms.

“Nevertheless, the drop in inflation expectations, plus weakness in core inflation and pay growth, reinforces the sense that the (Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee) is in no rush to hike rates,” he said.

British consumer price inflation fell to zero percent in February for the first time on record and remained there in March.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.