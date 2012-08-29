UK inflation expectations jump in August: Citi/YouGov

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons’ expectations for inflation over the next 12 months picked up sharply in August against a backdrop of higher petrol prices and warnings of rises in other bills, a monthly survey by pollsters YouGov for Citi showed on Wednesday.

The YouGov poll showed public expectations for inflation over the year ahead rose to 2.8 percent in August from 2.4 percent in July. For the next five to 10 years, they increased to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent, the highest since April.

“The rise in inflation expectations follows recent increases in petrol prices, and warnings that both food prices and home energy bills may well rise significantly in coming months,” said Citi economist Michael Saunders.

Headline consumer price inflation also rose unexpectedly in July, increasing to 2.6 percent from a two-and-a-half year low of 2.4 percent in June.

However, most economists expect inflation to resume a downward trend later this year due to ongoing economic weakness.

“We doubt that the rise in inflation expectations among the general public will translate into a generalized rise in inflation,” Saunders said. “Demand is sluggish, while recent CBI surveys show slower price hikes among retailers and weak expectations for selling prices among manufacturers,” he added.

The YouGov survey polled 2,221 people between August 20 and August 22.