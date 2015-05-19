FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne says country not facing 'damaging deflation'
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 19, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne says country not facing 'damaging deflation'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne arrives to deliver his speech on the 'Northern Powerhouse' at Victoria Warehouse, Trafford in Salford, England, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is not facing “damaging deflation” and is well-equipped to stave off the risk of its happening, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, after data showed consumer price inflation fell below zero in April.

“We should not mistake this for damaging deflation,” Osborne said in a statement, adding that Britons should welcome the lower cost of living, which was driven by a fall in oil prices since last year.

“Of course, we have to remain vigilant to deflationary risks and our system is well-equipped to deal with them should they arise,” he said.

(Corrects month in first paragraph to April from March)

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.