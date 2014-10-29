FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK inflation expectations hold steady at five-year low: YouGov
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
October 29, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

UK inflation expectations hold steady at five-year low: YouGov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A traffic sign is pictured in front of the skyline of the the Canary Wharf financial district in London October 21, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons’ expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held steady in October at 1.9 percent, matching the lowest reading since 2009, a monthly poll by YouGov showed on Wednesday.

Inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years edged down to 2.9 percent in October from 3.0 percent in September.

“Unlike 2009, the current drop in inflation expectations is not seeing a rise in expectations of deflation,” said Michael Saunders, economist at survey sponsor Citi.

“Rather, the general public’s expectations are becoming more tightly concentrated on low but positive inflation. All this is likely to be reassuring to the Monetary Policy Committee.”

The official measure of consumer price inflation fell to 1.2 percent in September -- its lowest level in five years and well below the Bank of England’s 2.0 percent target.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.