UK public's inflation expectations hit eight-month high in July: Citi/YouGov
#Business News
August 4, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

UK public's inflation expectations hit eight-month high in July: Citi/YouGov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopping trolley is pushed around a supermarket in London, Britain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for inflation in the next 12 months rose last month to their highest level since November 2014, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

The monthly Citi/YouGov poll found year-ahead inflation expectations rose to an eight-month high of 1.6 percent in July from 1.4 percent in June.

Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years rose to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent.

“The signs that inflation expectations are not being dragged down by the recent run of near-zero readings for CPI inflation ... are likely to make the (Bank of England) more confident that this downside inflation risk is receding a bit,” Citi economist Michael Saunders said.

The BoE is due to make a slew of announcements on Thursday, among them its forecasts for inflation, which will give investors a better sense of how soon rates are likely to rise.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
