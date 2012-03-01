FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three people arrested in UK insider dealing probe
March 1, 2012 / 10:13 AM / in 6 years

Three people arrested in UK insider dealing probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Three people have been arrested and are being held in custody in Britain in relation to an insider-dealing investigation, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulator said on Thursday.

“The Financial Services Authority, with the assistance of Cheshire and Lancashire Constabularies, has this morning executed three search warrants at premises in Northwich and Rossendale,” the FSA said in a statement.

“Three individuals, two men aged 43 and 42 and a woman aged 35, have been arrested and are currently in custody to be questioned in connection with an investigation in to insider dealing,” it added. The FSA did not name the individuals.

It added that the arrests were not linked to any other ongoing insider dealing investigation.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes

