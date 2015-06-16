FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron hails record $1.56 trillion foreign direct investment
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron hails record $1.56 trillion foreign direct investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend an EU-CELAC Latin America summit in Brussels, Belgium June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - The total value of foreign direct investment into Britain has topped 1 trillion pounds ($1.56 trillion) for the first time, Prime Minister David Cameron’s government said on Wednesday, hailing “a sharp increase” in net flows last year.

The data is likely to be seized upon by Cameron’s Conservatives who reject assertions from opponents that his plan to reform Britain’s ties with the European Union ahead of an in-out membership referendum risks hurting foreign investment.

Cameron first announced the EU plan in 2013.

The government said the value of accumulated foreign direct investment rose by 90 billion pounds in 2014 to take the total to more than 1 trillion pounds, the highest in Europe and third highest in the world after the United States and China.

It said Britain’s strong economic performance in 2014 meant the number of foreign investment projects increased 12 percent year-on-year.

Cameron will travel to Milan on Wednesday, where he will meet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on the sidelines of the Milan Expo to discuss his EU renegotiation plans.

“The scale of foreign investment is a huge success story,” said Cameron, who is taking a trade delegation with him.

($1 = 0.6399 pounds)

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.