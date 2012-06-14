When is blank canvas not blank canvas? UK show asks

LONDON (Reuters) - “Snow water” and invisible ink may be strange choices to adorn a white piece of paper. But then “Invisible: Art of the Unseen”, a new exhibition at London’s Hayward Gallery, is all about redefining the phrase “a blank canvas”.

The show, which runs until August 6, boasts a large collection of “non-visual” works or art inspired by the invisible including by Andy Warhol and Yoko Ono.

And no, it is not a joke.

“While to a lot of people, invisible art might seem like their leg is being pulled and this is a kind of prank, I think the artists in this show have made these works because it was the best way they could find to talk about what they were talking about,” said gallery director Ralph Rugoff.

“I hope it’s a really pleasurable stretch like kind of doing a mental yoga class,” he told Reuters. “But hopefully when you come out, your imagination is charged up.”

On the walls of the gallery hang slim wooden frames around apparently blank pieces of paper -- in fact they are daubed with invisible ink and snow water.

Ono encourages visitors to imagine painting their own picture through a series of typed instructions, while Warhol’s “Invisible Sculpture” from 1985 features a white plinth he once stood on which continues to evoke his aura of celebrity.

Light grey colored descriptions of the works are barely visible on the gallery’s stark white walls, adding to the art of the unseen as visitors strive to figure out the meaning of each room.

Some works are based on the idea of spectators creating art themselves.

Artist Tom Friedman’s blank canvas, which he said became a work of art when he dedicated 1,000 hours to staring at it, is continually being added to with each visitor.

“Anyone who comes through this show is a key performer and participant in the exhibition because invisible work really happens in your head and that’s what a lot of the artists are interested in,” Rugoff said.

“I hope they experience many different things. I mean there’s work in the exhibition that is humorous but there is work in the exhibition that is very poignant.”

The imagination is also let loose in a pitch black velvet corridor called “The Ghost of James Lee Byars”.

Strolling through the vast hall containing one of the world’s biggest invisible drawings by Taipei artist Lai Chih-Sheng, art masters student Katie Elliott, 23, said she came to the exhibition for inspiration on how to draw in more experimental ways.

“My favorite bit was the very dark installation that you had to walk through because it’s so simple but it affects you so much. I loved it.”

Rugoff said the exhibition, which costs eight pounds ($12) to enter, was a stark contrast to the blockbuster art shows being staged across London to coincide with the Olympic Games in the city later this summer.

“This is a show that is the opposite, goes in the opposite direction. Instead of asking you sit back and relax, it asks you to become involved.”

The gallery said on its blog that it had received a wide range of reactions - amusement, excitement and anger. One visitor even suggested paying the entrance fee with invisible money.