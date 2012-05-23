British government considers Iran war options: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - British government ministers are discussing what role the country could play in a possible military confrontation in the Middle East over Iran’s nuclear programme, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Ministers are considering whether any involvement from Britain would be legal if talks with Iran break down and Israel bombs Iran’s nuclear facilities. Such a move risks starting a wider war in the region and a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil-shipping sea lane, the report said.

Britain is examining a number of options, from diplomatic support for Israel to the involvement of Britain’s Royal Navy in the region, according to the BBC.

Britain’s Foreign Office was not immediately available for comment.

Global powers are meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday for talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme and officials said the Western-led coalition was ready to make an offer on a way forward if Iran showed willingness to curb its nuclear programme in a transparent way.

The U.N. nuclear agency director said on Tuesday he expected to sign a deal soon to unblock an investigation into suspected Iranian nuclear work following a trip to Tehran.