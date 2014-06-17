In diplomatic breakthrough, Britain says to re-open Iran embassy

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague gives a news conference after a ministerial meeting on security in Northern Nigeria on the sidelines of the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday Britain plans to re-open its embassy in Iran after it was closed two and a half years ago, saying it would establish a small initial presence in Tehran soon.

“I have ... now decided the circumstances are right to reopen our embassy in Tehran,” Hague said in a written statement to parliament. Hague said he had discussed the matter with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.

Britain closed its Tehran embassy in late 2011 after a mob ransacked the mission.