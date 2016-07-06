FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM Cameron says important to learn Iraq lessons
July 6, 2016 / 11:37 AM / a year ago

British PM Cameron says important to learn Iraq lessons

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at parliament in London, Britain June 29, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said the government needed to learn the lessons from what went wrong in the build-up to Britain's joining the invasion of Iraq, in his initial response to a long awaited inquiry on the war.

Cameron, the outgoing Conservative prime minister, was answering questions in parliament on the Chilcot report into mistakes made by the government of the-then Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair ahead of the Iraq war in 2003.

"I think the most important thing we can do is to really learn the lessons for the future and the lessons he lays out quite clearly," he said, referring to the Chilcot report.

"The only point I would make is that there is actually no set of arrangements and plans that can provide perfection in any of these cases.

"Military intervention is always difficult, planning for the aftermath of intervention, that is always difficult and I don't think in this House we should be naive in any way that there's a perfect set of plans ... that can solve these problems in perpetuity."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
