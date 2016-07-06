FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain needs more independent ties with U.S. after Iraq: opposition leader
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 6, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Britain needs more independent ties with U.S. after Iraq: opposition leader

A still image from video shows Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking to the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions, in London, Britain July 6, 2016.UK Parliament via REUTERS TV NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES. NO SALES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain needs a more open and independent relationship with the United States to avoid a repeat of the 2003 invasion of Iraq which was an "act of military aggression", opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday.

Corbyn, a veteran anti-war campaigner who opposed the conflict at the time, was speaking in parliament during a debate on Britain's joining the 2003 invasion following the publication of the long-awaited Chilcot report into the war.

"The war was not, in any way, as Sir John Chilcot says, a last resort," Corbyn said. "Frankly it was an act of military aggression launched on a false pretext, as the inquiry accepts, and has long been regarded as illegal by the overwhelming weight of international legal opinion."

He added: "There are many lessons that need to be drawn from the Iraq war ... They include the need for a more open and independent relationship with the United States and for a foreign policy based on upholding international law and the authority of the United Nations."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.