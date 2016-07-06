FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM Cameron says partnership with U.S. vital for national security
#World News
July 6, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

UK PM Cameron says partnership with U.S. vital for national security

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at parliament in London, Britain June 29, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's relationship with the United States is vital for national security, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday, after the publication of a critical report into the events leading up to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Britain needed to have a more open and independent relationship with the United States after the report showed Britain joined the war without satisfactory legal basis or proper planning.

"I don't believe the United States is always right about everything but I do believe our partnership with the United States is vital for our national security," Cameron told parliament. "They are always our best partner and we should work with them."

Cameron also said that while the invasion of Iraq had created space for Al Qaeda, it was important to remember that violent Islamist extremism began long before the Iraq War.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton

