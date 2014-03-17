FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mafia member wins battle against extradition to Italy from Britain
March 17, 2014 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

Mafia member wins battle against extradition to Italy from Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Anne Skinner, the wife of Domenico Rancadore, leaves after an extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON (Reuters) - A fugitive Sicilian mafia member arrested in Britain last year after living a quiet, suburban life for two decades will not be extradited back to Italy, a London court ruled on Monday.

Domenico Rancadore, 65, who came to Britain in 1993, was wanted in Italy after being tried in his absence over Mafia activities from 1987 to 1995 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Italian authorities were seeking his extradition to serve his jail term but senior district judge Howard Riddle in London’s Westminster Magistrate’s Court discharged Rancadore on Monday. The court granted him bail pending any appeal.

Riddle said a recent decision of a higher court had led to his decision to discharge Rancadore.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
