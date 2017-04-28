FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Japanese PM Abe says will work with UK's May on North Korea, South China Sea disputes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 4 months ago

Japanese PM Abe says will work with UK's May on North Korea, South China Sea disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister pledged on Friday to face down threats to international order from North Korea and building tensions over the South China Sea by working with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

In a visit to May's official residence, Abe said that Britain was Japan's number one ally in Europe, and that they would work together in face of destabilisation from North Korea's missile programme and a dispute with China in the South China Sea.

"The world is faced with serious threats to the international order... including those posed by the nuclear and missile development of North Korea, and the situation in the eastern South China Sea," Abe said.

"It is extremely significant that the Prime Minister and I agreed that the UK and Japan should closely co-operate on a global scale in the face of this situation."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.