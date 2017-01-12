FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Staying grounded: converted jet offers unusual stay in Wales
January 11, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 7 months ago

Staying grounded: converted jet offers unusual stay in Wales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The luxury Jetstar private jet, built in the seventies and retaining most of the original features which is now being used as a holiday let is seen in Redberth, Pembrokeshire, Wales, January 11, 2017.Rebecca Naden

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aviation enthusiasts have a novel way to feed their hobby without even taking to the skies - sleeping in a decommissioned private jet in Wales.

With a double bedroom at the back and long leather sofa behind the cockpit, the 1970s JetStar sleeps 4 people on a campsite in Pembrokeshire. It joins a few other old planes - like a jumbo jet in Sweden - that have been converted into accommodation.

Still bearing original features, the plane, which would have carried maximum nine passengers, comes with a bar area, an Xbox with flight games in the cockpit, a toilet and a cold water basin.

"It ticks quite a few different people's boxes," said Apple Camping owner Toby Rhys-Davies, who bought the jet from a salvage yard. "I've had all sorts of people staying from plane enthusiasts to people who are scared of flying and then just couples."

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Richard Lough

