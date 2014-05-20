FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JP Morgan executive killed himself in UK building plunge, inquest rules
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 20, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

JP Morgan executive killed himself in UK building plunge, inquest rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - JP Morgan technology expert Gabriel Magee, who fell to his death from the U.S. bank’s tower in London’s Canary Wharf financial district, killed himself, an inquest concluded on Tuesday.

“I am wholly satisfied that Gabriel jumped off the 32nd floor with the intention of killing himself,” senior coroner Mary Hassell said in her conclusion.

Although unable to look at the reasons behind the jump she said it was clear that work performance issues he had previously faced were consequences of personal troubles.

She said she would not be making any recommendations as to how either this or future deaths might be prevented.

“There’s nothing useful to say to anyone that might prevent loss of life in future,” she said.

Magee, 39, a vice president with JP Morgan’s corporate and investment bank technology arm, plunged from the building in January, hitting a lower, 9th-floor roof where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest heard written evidence from a senior toxicologist that Magee, from the United States, was found to have had an alcohol level nearly three times the legal driving limit.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.