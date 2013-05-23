FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM Cameron says London attack was betrayal of Islam
#World News
May 23, 2013 / 11:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK PM Cameron says London attack was betrayal of Islam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minster David Cameron speaks in front of 10 Downing Street, about the killing of a British soldier, in London May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said the brutal killing of a soldier who was hacked to death in London by two men shouting Jihadist slogans was a betrayal of Islam.

“We will never give in to terror or terrorism in any of its forms,” Cameron told reporters outside his Downing Street residence on Thursday.

“This was not just an attack on Britain and on the British way of life, it was also a betrayal of Islam and of the Muslim communities who give so much to our country. There is nothing in Islam that justifies this truly dreadful act.”

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
