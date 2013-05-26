FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says soldier murder suspect was arrested in Kenya
May 26, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Britain says soldier murder suspect was arrested in Kenya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - One of the two men arrested on suspicion of the murder of a British soldier hacked to death in a London street was arrested in Kenya in 2010, Britain’s Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Michael Adebolajo, 28, was detained by Kenyan police and British officials provided consular assistance.

Confirmation that Adebolajo was arrested in Kenya could increase pressure on Britain’s security services to set out what they knew about him and whether they could have done more to prevent Wednesday’s killing.

The Kenyan government had denied on Saturday that Adebolajo, born in Britain to Nigerian parents, had ever visited the east African country.

Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper published a front page picture which it said showed Adebolajo standing in the dock of a Kenyan court with a group of people who Kenyan media said were accused of seeking training with al Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab in Somalia.

Britain’s Foreign Office would not comment further on the photo or his arrest in Kenya.

Drummer Lee Rigby was killed close to his army barracks in Woolwich, southeast London, on Wednesday by two men who ran him down in a car and then attacked him with knives and a meat cleaver.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alison Williams

