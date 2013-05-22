FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain investigating possible Nigerian link in London attack
May 22, 2013 / 10:40 PM / in 4 years

Britain investigating possible Nigerian link in London attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is investigating a possible Nigerian link to attackers suspected of hacking a soldier to death in London while shouting Islamic slogans, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Two suspects have been taken into custody after the attack, which the British government said appeared to be an act of terrorism. Police have not identified the suspects.

The sources, speaking independently, said a Nigerian link was being investigated but gave no further details about the nature of the link. Police spokesmen declined to comment.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in London and Mark Hosenball in Washington

