FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK jobless claimant count falls in June at fastest rate in 3 years
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2013 / 8:32 AM / in 4 years

UK jobless claimant count falls in June at fastest rate in 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit fell for an eighth consecutive month in June and at its fastest rate for three years in the latest sign that Britain’s economic recovery is gaining momentum.

The Office for National Statistics said the number of people claiming jobless benefit fell by 21,200 last month. Economists had expected a drop of just 8,000.

A large favorable revision to the prior month added to the robust picture.

Britain’s central bank has refrained from injecting fresh stimulus into the economy in the form of quantitative easing this year and focused its efforts on initiatives to boost lending to households and businesses.

The number of people without a job on the wider and lagging ILO measure dropped by 57,000 in the three months to May to 2.5 million.

The ILO jobless rate held steady 7.8 percent, as expected.

One way employers have been able to keep staff is by limiting pay rises.

Average weekly earnings growth including bonuses picked up slightly to 1.7 percent in the three months through May compared to a year earlier, still well below inflation. Excluding bonuses, pay grew by just 1.0 percent.

Reporting by Christina Fincher and Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.