PM Cameron plans orders to bar jihadis from returning to UK: BBC

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron points as he speaks at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to announce exclusion orders aimed at barring citizens from re-entering the U.K. if they are suspected of being jihadi fighters from war-torn Iraq and Syria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported.

Under the orders, suspects would be banned entry into the country unless they agreed to be escorted by police before facing prosecution or close supervision under monitoring powers, the BBC said. (bbc.in/1tNOuCZ)

Simultaneously, suspects’ passports would be cancelled and their names added to the “no-fly list”, the BBC reported.

The exclusion orders, which may last up to two years, are central to a Counter-Terrorism Bill that Cameron announced in September, which if passed, will give the police powers to temporarily seize a suspect’s passport at the border to give authorities time to investigate them. Currently only Britain’s interior minister has the power to withdraw a passport.

In September, Cameron said: “A British government should act in the national interest ... to help keep our people safe and we should consider everything in the light of that.” He added that if it became necessary to act quickly he would do so without first seeking authorisation from parliament.