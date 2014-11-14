FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PM Cameron plans orders to bar jihadis from returning to UK: BBC
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2014 / 7:08 PM / 3 years ago

PM Cameron plans orders to bar jihadis from returning to UK: BBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to announce exclusion orders aimed at barring citizens from re-entering the U.K. if they are suspected of being jihadi fighters from war-torn Iraq and Syria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported.

Under the orders, suspects would be banned entry into the country unless they agreed to be escorted by police before facing prosecution or close supervision under monitoring powers, the BBC said. (bbc.in/1tNOuCZ)

Simultaneously, suspects’ passports would be cancelled and their names added to the “no-fly list”, the BBC reported.

The exclusion orders, which may last up to two years, are central to a Counter-Terrorism Bill that Cameron announced in September, which if passed, will give the police powers to temporarily seize a suspect’s passport at the border to give authorities time to investigate them. Currently only Britain’s interior minister has the power to withdraw a passport.

In September, Cameron said: “A British government should act in the national interest ... to help keep our people safe and we should consider everything in the light of that.” He added that if it became necessary to act quickly he would do so without first seeking authorisation from parliament.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.